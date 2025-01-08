SPYI: Is The 11.9% Dividend Yield Secure? We Think Not
Summary
- SPYI is a buy-write ETF from Neos with an 11.9% dividend yield, benefiting from a strong equity rally since its 2022 IPO.
- The fund employs a call option strategy on the S&P 500 Index, potentially offering favorable tax implications, but similar to other established funds.
- SPYI's high yield may decrease if the S&P 500 underperforms, unlike long-term competitors with stable 8%-9% yields.
- The ETF compares favorably with its peers on a total return basis, but is not the outperformer from the cohort.
- With equities appearing overvalued, we are on 'Hold' on SPYI, cautioning against evaluating funds solely on dividend yields.
