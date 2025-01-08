The wind industry, especially offshore, is attracting interest as Donald Trump’s inauguration will bring a very vocal antagonist to the US wind industry. Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) is the world’s biggest offshore wind project developer (having previously been major oil & gas company DONG (Danish
Scandinavia Backs Orsted As It Taps Hitachi For Grid Stabilisation On Big Offshore Wind Project
Summary
- Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind developer, has faced significant stock declines but remains crucial for global decarbonization efforts amid climate urgency and political challenges.
- Scandinavian company Equinor has joined the Danish Government to bolster Orsted, emphasizing long-term commitment to offshore wind despite recent industry struggles.
- President Trump's antagonism towards the US wind industry faces substantial obstacles, given the industry's growth, state support, and significant employment, making his goals likely unattainable.
- Orsted's strategic partnership with Hitachi enhances grid stabilization technology applied to offshore wind, positioning it to be competitive with China in the expanding offshore wind market, especially in Asia.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWDRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.