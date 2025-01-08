CURE: Analyst Estimates Point To Significant Gains In 2025
Summary
- The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares ETF seeks to deliver 300% (3x) of the return of an index focused on large-cap US healthcare stocks.
- Since October 2024 the forward P/E ratio for CURE's largest holdings has marginally increased.
- Even so Wall Street analysts predict a weighted average gain of 21% for CURE's top ten components over the next 12 months.
- CURE presents a compelling long opportunity beyond 2025, driven by Fed policy normalization and an aging US population.
- Key risks to consider include significant near-term drawdowns and elevated policy uncertainty which will likely amplify the effect of Beta slippage.
