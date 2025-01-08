That the free-enterprise economy is given to recurrent episodes of speculation will be agreed. There is protection only in a clear perception of the characteristics common to these flights… There are, however, few matters on which such a warning is less welcomed. Those
Pressing For Yet More
Summary
- On December 6, the S&P 500 set the most extreme level of valuations on record, exceeding both the 1929 and 2000 market peaks on measures that we find best-correlated with actual, subsequent 10-12 year S&P 500 total returns across a century of market cycles.
- Given our own 4-year baseline expectation for real GDP growth of just 1.5%, even 4.5% nominal growth would require either a 3% inflation rate in the coming years, or a 2% inflation rate coupled with a jump in productivity that fully restores the 1948-2000 average.
- At present, based on the hedging adaptation we implemented in late-September, we aren’t inclined to tighten our put option hedges further in the event of a continued market advance.
- Our current outlook is bearish, but we’re not presently inclined to amplify that should the market advance further.
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( https://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers