As I am writing this article, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is in a technical “bear market” as the stock has lost more than 20% from its all-time high of $84.80 to trade at $67.59 pre-market on January 8th, 2025. But as most
Palantir: 20% Correction After A 4x Run Means Little (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is in a technical bear market, down 20% from its all-time high.
- Analysts predict a 20% annual EPS growth, but even with a 30% growth assumption, PLTR stock trades at 50 times the projected 2029 EPS.
- Sentiment is changing, which is good for the contrarian in me.
- Consider selling cash-secured puts or covered calls to profit from volatility and secure better entry points or premiums.
