Palantir: 20% Correction After A 4x Run Means Little (Technical Analysis)

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.81K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is in a technical bear market, down 20% from its all-time high.
  • Analysts predict a 20% annual EPS growth, but even with a 30% growth assumption, PLTR stock trades at 50 times the projected 2029 EPS.
  • Sentiment is changing, which is good for the contrarian in me.
  • Consider selling cash-secured puts or covered calls to profit from volatility and secure better entry points or premiums.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

As I am writing this article, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is in a technical “bear market” as the stock has lost more than 20% from its all-time high of $84.80 to trade at $67.59 pre-market on January 8th, 2025. But as most

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.81K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PLTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News