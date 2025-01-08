Our analysis today emphasizes CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO), a U.S.-based retail and mixed-use property REIT with exciting prospects. We last covered the REIT in June 2023, stating that it would benefit from short-term catalysts and valuation advantages. Although
CTO Realty: Relative Value Is In Store
Summary
- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. shows robust growth with a 96% occupancy rate, $91.4 million annualized base rent, and a significant portfolio expansion to 4.6 million square feet.
- The REIT's valuation metrics, including a forward P/FFO ratio of 10.55x and an 8% dividend yield, indicate compelling relative value.
- Despite an elevated net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.4x, CTO's strong lease spreads, NOI growth, and $200 million liquidity suggest solid debt repayment capabilities.
- In our view, its material risks include potential re-inflation and geopolitical uncertainties, which could impact interest rates, asset valuations, and financing costs.
