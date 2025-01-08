Top 5 Commercial Biotech Buyout Candidates: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (No. 3)

Summary

  • The biotech industry is primed for increased M&A activity due to low valuations and big pharma's need to offset patent losses.
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals, with three approved drugs and a strong pipeline, is a possible prime takeover candidate with significant growth potential.
  • MIRM's stock shows strong upward momentum, supported by impressive sales growth, positive cash flow, and a clear path to profitability.
  • Wall Street is bullish on MIRM, projecting a 50% upside to $63. We are slightly (a lot) more bullish right now at $64.40 (two years from now at $82.40).
This Series' Background Story

We believe that:

1) The biotech industry is due for accelerating M&A activity due to extremely low valuations of many small-cap biotechs and the need of the big pharma boys to compensate for big upcoming losses of

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MIRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

