RPM International Q2: Strong Margin Improvement Amid Weak End-Market Growth
Summary
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating for RPM International with a one-year target price of $150 per share, driven by strong margin expansion and cost management.
- RPM International reported 3.7% organic revenue growth and 7.7% profit growth, with notable improvements in the Construction Product Group and Specialty Products Group.
- The company's MAP 2025 program, and focus on reducing SG&A expenses, are expected to enhance margins and operating leverage through FY25 and FY26.
- Key risks include potential tariff impacts on raw material costs, but RPM International's strategic cost management and pricing adjustments position it well for market recovery.
