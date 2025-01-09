I'm Not Married To CION Investment

Summary

  • CION Investment Corporation is downgraded to a hold due to financial pressure from smaller borrowers and expected volatility in the coming quarters.
  • The business development company's Q3 performance showed declines in net investment and total investment income, with significant unrealized losses impacting NAV.
  • Despite headwinds, CION's balance sheet remains strong with well-staggered debt, active share repurchases, and a safe base dividend.
  • Investors should monitor metrics like increased PIK income and non-accruals, as economic volatility could further impact CION's dividend sustainability.
David"s Bridal is a clothier in the United States that specializes in wedding dresses

helen89

This article was co-produced with The Dividend Collectuh.

In case you missed it, we recently put together a list of our Top 10 BDCs for 2025. While this basket of stocks represents some excellent opportunities in the business

