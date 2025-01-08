Freddie Mac: What Is Bill Ackman's Strategy?

Summary

  • Bill Ackman believes Freddie Mac shares, currently at $4.22, could reach $31-$34 if privatized, offering significant upside potential.
  • Ackman aims to raise public awareness to help push the US government to privatize Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae under the new administration.
  • While privatization faces challenges, including potential need for Congressional approval and opposition from Democrats concerned about systemic risks, I still think this privatization can get done.
  • Despite the risks, I believe the potential rewards outweigh the challenges. I think shares are a strong buy.
New York Times Holds Annual DealBook Summit

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

On Dec. 30, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman posted on X arguing that shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB:FMCC), also called Freddie Mac, were worth somewhere around $31-$34

Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

