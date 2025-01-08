Salesforce: There Are Much Better AI Stocks Out There (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 08, 2025 11:49 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM) Stock, CRM:CA Stock
Bay Area Ideas profile picture
Bay Area Ideas
950 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Salesforce stock is a strong sell due to bearish technicals and significant overvaluation, with charts, moving averages, and indicators showing a negative outlook.
  • The stock has broken its long-term uptrend and is in a near-term downtrend, with key support and resistance levels identified.
  • Mixed signals in moving averages, but Bollinger Bands confirm weakness; indicators like MACD, RSI, and stochastics show bearish momentum.
  • Fundamentals reveal weak earnings and guidance, with unjustified P/S and P/E ratios indicating overvaluation despite historical comparisons.

Salesforce New York City

wdstock

Thesis

After gaining over 25% in the past six months, I believe now is the time to sell Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stock. In the below technical analysis, I determine that charts, moving averages, and indicators show that the technical outlook is

This article was written by

Bay Area Ideas profile picture
Bay Area Ideas
950 Followers
I'm a technically-oriented Canadian investor with a focus on U.S. markets, particularly in tech and financials. I graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction, with a major in Finance. I'm also a proud lifetime member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honour Society.My motto is John Pierpont Morgan's phrase: 'First-Class Business In A First-Class Way.' I strive to be a premier provider of technical analysis articles on Seeking Alpha by sharing high-quality in-depth pieces with our community of readers.My core values are: Excellence, Integrity, Transparency, & Respect. I always, to the best of my ability, hold true to these values which I believe are key for long-term success.Lastly, I would like to invite all of my readers to leave their constructive criticism and feedback in the comments section so that I can further enhance the quality of my work moving forward. Thank you and best wishes on your investing journeys.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
CRM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News