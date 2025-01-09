A High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Retirement Portfolio That Could Deliver Large Upside Potential In 2025

Jan. 09, 2025 7:00 AM ETBTI, EPD, O, CTA
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(19min)

Summary

  • Combining Realty Income with British American Tobacco and Enterprise Products creates a nearly 7% yielding portfolio with a 20% conservative discount to fair value.
  • The $1 Million Retirement Portfolio aims for 34% upside potential and 9% yield, outperforming traditional 60-40 portfolios with 72% less volatility.
  • Concentrated excellence in Ultra SWANs can generate incredible income and Nasdaq-like 12% to 13% annual returns.
  • This portfolio is Ideal for stagflationary environments. It thrived even during the 2022 bear market, with a peak decline of just 9%.
  • As long as you're comfortable with the risk profile, it could be just what you need for 2025's potential stagflationary environment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Living happily ever after out on a lake

gradyreese

The Dividend Kings have 13 model portfolios, striving to provide great investing ideas for all kinds of investors.

At the start of each year, we do the weekly rebalancing articles for each portfolio, and this week, I'm beginning with our $1 million

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • my $4 million family hedge fund (real-time email notifications for every trade)
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
114.4K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, BTI, CTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI--
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
O--
Realty Income Corporation
CTA--
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News