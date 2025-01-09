The Dividend Kings have 13 model portfolios, striving to provide great investing ideas for all kinds of investors.
At the start of each year, we do the weekly rebalancing articles for each portfolio, and this week, I'm beginning with our $1 million
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more!
Membership also includes
- Access to our 13 model portfolios
- my $4 million family hedge fund (real-time email notifications for every trade)
- 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
- real-time chatroom support
- numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.