Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is highly geared to Japan, which leads to relatively muted growth prospects over the long term, and its current earnings momentum are not impressive. Despite that, Aflac trades at a premium valuation compared to its history and
Aflac's Shares Are Overvalued
Summary
- Aflac Incorporated's heavy reliance on Japan, a market with weak long-term growth prospects, leads to relatively muted growth and significant currency risk exposure.
- Despite its strong financial position, Aflac's premium valuation compared to peers is unjustified given its average earnings momentum and low dividend yield.
- Aflac's strategy focuses on attracting younger customers in Japan but faces structural challenges due to the country's aging and shrinking population.
- For long-term investors, Manulife offers a better risk-reward proposition in the insurance sector compared to Aflac.
