I don’t often write stock "tips" because I tend to stick to crypto, which is more fun and has been a blazing focal point of interest. I only write about stocks when I think there's such a big clear call I don’t have to
Why Intel Is Poised To Thrive As 'King Of The Fabs' Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Summary
- Rising U.S.-China tensions and the potential for a Taiwan conflict will boost the onshoring of chip manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe.
- Chips that power tech in general and the AI revolution, in particular, make avoiding supply chain disruption a strategic issue.
- Intel’s US/Europe-based fabs make it a key player for a de-globalizing semiconductor industry.
- Intel's stock market dog status and awful price-performance make it a contrarian value investment with a significant upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.