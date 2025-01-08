MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Ryan Mills - Head, Investor Relations
Erik Gershwind - Chief Executive Officer
Martina McIsaac - President & Chief Operating Officer
Kristen Actis-Grande - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies
Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Tommy Moll - Stephens
David Manthey - Baird
Chris Dankert - Loop Capital
Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the MSC Industrial Supply Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ryan Mills
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call.
Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer; Martina McIsaac, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kristen Actis-Grande, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call with me today.
During today's call, we will refer to various financial data in the earnings presentation and operational statistics documents, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.
Let me reference our safe harbor statement found on Slide 2 of the earnings presentation. Our comments on this call as well as the supplemental information we're providing on the website contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Information about these risks are noted in our earnings press release and other SEC filings.
Lastly, during this call, we may refer to certain adjusted financial results, which are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the GAAP versus non-GAAP reconciliations in our presentation or
- Read more current MSM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts