As we look ahead to a very uncertain market environment in 2025, we note that the past few months of 2024 have been kind to a number of rebound plays, with strong calendar Q3 earnings plus the hope ignited by President Trump's
Snowflake: Lock In Gains On This Rebound Rally (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Snowflake's sharp rebound rally has led to a balanced risk/reward profile, prompting me to downgrade the stock to a neutral rating.
- Positives include strong net retention rates and a large TAM with AI tailwinds, but risks involve consumption-based revenue volatility and intense competition.
- The company's revenue showed a relief from deceleration in Q3, but given volatile quarterly trends from the company's consumption-oriented business model, this could quickly reverse by next quarter.
- Valuation at 11.5x EV/FY26 revenue is high; I recommend waiting for a pullback to ~$126 before considering re-entry.
