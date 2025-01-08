eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) operates a well-recognized online marketplace platform, gaining revenues through collecting fees on sales and with advertising revenues. In 2023, the platform's gross merchandise value (GMV) was $73.2 billion. Revenues were split between the U.S. with 50% of revenues, the U.K. with
eBay: Meta Ruling Unlikely To Break Market Share Decline
Summary
- eBay Inc. has decided to spend its earnings on share buybacks instead of R&D and other investments, leading to market share losses as Amazon and others have pushed ecommerce forward.
- In a response to the EU's ruling against Meta Platforms, eBay listings are now allowed on Facebook Marketplace. The change could improve eBay's GMV, but I'm skeptical of the long-term impact.
- Ad revenues have aided eBay's recent growth, but with continued capital allocation on share buybacks, the underlying GMV stagnation hasn't seen an end.
- eBay stock already prices in low growth from the company, and an asymmetric risk-to-reward needs the GMV trajectory to change.
