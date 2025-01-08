Only Room For The Best Or Cheapest, And AMD Is Neither: Downgrading To Sell

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • We're downgrading Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Sell as CES 2025 confirmed our belief that the company continues to lag Nvidia in the AI design win cycle.
  • We had expected an intra quarter trade for AMD after AI expectations got tampered last quarter, but we no longer believe this to be the case.
  • AMD is not the best nor the cheapest solution, and hence we see little room for it to compete meaningfully.
  • AMD's premium multiples are also unjustified at current levels, in our opinion.
  • Our take is that investors should take advantage of the post-CES boost in investor confidence and explore windows out of the stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Girl wearing VR goggles walking on background with painted hands

Klaus Vedfelt

We're taking our Buy rating away from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stock. AMD is largely regarded as the second-largest player in the AI accelerator market with an estimated 5-7% of the market, after Wall Street

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
9.58K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News