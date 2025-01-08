Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Melissa Plaisance - SVP, IR, Treasury, and Risk Management
Vivek Sankaran - CEO
Sharon McCollam - President and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Ken Goldman - JPMorgan
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Partners
Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Mark Carden - UBS
Leah Jordan - Goldman Sachs
Robby Ohmes - Bank of America
Scott Mushkin - R5 Capital
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group
Bill Kirk - ROTH
Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets
Chuck Cerankosky - Northcoast Research
Jacob Aiken-Phillips - Melius Research
Operator
Welcome to the Albertsons Companies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call, and thank you for standing by. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the Q&A session. This call is being recorded. The call will last approximately one hour. I would like to hand the call over to Melissa Plaisance, SVP, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Risk Management. Please go ahead.
Melissa Plaisance
Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Albertsons Companies third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today from the company are Vivek Sankaran, our CEO, and Sharon McCollam, our President and CFO. Today, Vivek will provide an update on what we have been working on since the merger was announced and give you an early view of our strategic priorities going forward. Then, Sharon will provide an overview of our third quarter 2024 financial results and fiscal 2024 outlook before handing it back over to Vivek for some closing remarks. After management comments, we will conduct a Q&A session.
I'd like to remind you that management may make statements during this call that are or could include forward-looking
