Taking My Lumps On SoundThinking

Jan. 08, 2025 1:20 PM ETSoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Stock
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7.2K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Despite an 18% revenue growth, SoundThinking's expenses have surged, leading to continued unprofitability and a significant net income decline since 2019.
  • The company's cost containment claims are dubious, with operating expenses growing 38.24% and the cost of revenue increasing by 16.5% in 2023.
  • Valuation analysis shows SSTI shares are trading near historical lows on a price-to-sales basis, but market expectations of 18% growth are unrealistic.
  • Given poor financial performance and excessive market expectations, I’ve decided to exit my position in SSTI stock.

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

SoundThinking Overview

It’s been about 18 months since I announced to an indifferent world that I would be holding my SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), and in that time the shares have dropped another 39% against a gain

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7.2K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I just sold my small position this morning.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SSTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News