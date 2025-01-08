Taking My Lumps On SoundThinking
Summary
- Despite an 18% revenue growth, SoundThinking's expenses have surged, leading to continued unprofitability and a significant net income decline since 2019.
- The company's cost containment claims are dubious, with operating expenses growing 38.24% and the cost of revenue increasing by 16.5% in 2023.
- Valuation analysis shows SSTI shares are trading near historical lows on a price-to-sales basis, but market expectations of 18% growth are unrealistic.
- Given poor financial performance and excessive market expectations, I’ve decided to exit my position in SSTI stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I just sold my small position this morning.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.