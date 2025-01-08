Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 8, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bennett - VP of IR

Tamara Lundgren - Chairman and CEO

Stefano Gaggini - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Samuel McKinney - KeyBanc Capital Markets

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Bennett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Bennett

Thank you, Marvin, and good morning. I'm Michael Bennett, the company's Vice President of Investor Relations. I'm happy to welcome you to Radius Recycling's earnings presentation for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. In addition to today's audio comments, we've issued our press release and posted a set of slides, both of which you can access on our website at radiusrecycling.com.

Before we start, let me call your attention to the detailed Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2, which is also included in our press release and in the company's Form 10-Q, which we filed later today.

Please note that we will be discussing some non-GAAP measures during our presentation today. We've included a reconciliation of those