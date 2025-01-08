Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 8, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sabrina McKee - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development

Noel Geoffroy - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Grass - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Labick - CJS Securities

Peter Grom - UBS

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer & Company

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Helen of Troy Limited Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Sabrina McKee, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Sabrina McKee

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Happy New Year and welcome to Helen of Troy's Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

The agenda for the call this morning is as follows. I will begin with a brief discussion of forward-looking statements. Ms. Noel Geoffroy, the company's CEO, will comment on business performance and then provide some perspective on current trends. Then Mr. Brian Grass, the company's CFO, will review the financials in more detail and discuss our outlook. Following this, we will open up the call for Q&A.

This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectation with respect to future events or financial performance. Generally, the words anticipates, believes, expects and other similar words are words identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause anticipated results to differ materially from the actual results.

This conference call may also include information that may be considered non-GAAP financial information. These