I covered Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) several months ago in a Buy-rated article titled Qualcomm: Whispers Of Value Amidst The Legendary Chip Bull Run. While the recommendation initially performed very well, the stock has since
Qualcomm: Headwinds Dissipating, Time To Load Up
Summary
- Qualcomm faced legal challenges in 2024 that were recently resolved with a jury voting in favor of Qualcomm.
- Despite the risk of losing Apple's modem business, Qualcomm's increasingly diversified revenue base and strong AI tailwinds deserve a higher valuation.
- Qualcomm trades at a forward earnings multiple of 14x, offering great value with a growing dividend and share buyback program.
- The resolution of the ARM litigation and overblown modem-related pessimism present an opportunity, making Qualcomm a Strong Buy as we enter 2025.
