Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is finding itself in a prime position as an exporter of LNG on multiple fronts, both domestic and foreign. Domestically, the incoming presidential administration is very pro-natural resources and may provide a more stable
Cheniere Energy Has Geopolitics On Its Side
Summary
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. is well-positioned as an LNG exporter, benefiting from a pro-energy administration and global geopolitical risks disrupting supply.
- Stage 3 at Corpus Christi is nearing completion in 2025 and will significantly boost production and return Cheniere to steady EBITDA growth.
- Management increased their adjusted EBITDA guidance for eFY24 in Q3 '24, suggesting an improved business outlook. Natural gas prices have been improving since reporting earnings.
