Summary

  • CureVac N.V.'s CVGBM vaccine showed positive safety and immunogenicity data in Part A of its phase 1 study for resected glioblastoma, with no dose-limiting toxicities.
  • Key catalysts include Part B CVGBM resectable GBM data release in 2nd half of 2025 and possible phase 2 study initiation in 2nd half of 2026.
  • The company is also developing a vaccine for squamous NSCLC, with an IND filing expected in the 1st half of 2025 and phase 1 study initiation in the 2nd half of 2025.
  • Financially strong, with $208.8M in cash plus additional funds of $412.53M from GlaxoSmithKline agreement being redone; the Company believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund operations into 2028.
Rear view and close up image of Young Scientist researcher stirs the substance in the beaker while discussing the result with a colleague

Pranithan Chorruangsak

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was able to report positive data from Part A of its phase 1 study using its vaccine candidate CVGBM for the treatment of patients with HLA-*02:01-positive patients with newly diagnosed and surgically resected

