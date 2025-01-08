Rigetti Computing: Huang Pops The Quantum Bubble

Oliver Rodzianko
Summary

  • Rigetti Computing, Inc.’s speculative valuation, with a pre-crash P/S ratio of 250, led to a nearly 50% price drop after Nvidia’s CEO highlighted quantum computing’s distant scalability (~20 years away).
  • Quantum computing's potential is revolutionary, but Rigetti's fundamentals don’t justify even a post-crash P/S of 130. Significant dilution and speculative sentiment further weaken its investment case.
  • Fair value estimate of $595M (P/S ~50) highlights a negative -69.5% margin of safety. Avoid Rigetti stock despite short-term momentum appeal; its growth timeline and financial risks remain speculative.

Dart Arrow explodes Ballon

Sunny/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Nothing shows respect in the markets for a business leader like his comments causing a stock's price to crash nearly 50% in 24 hours. Indeed, this is precisely what happened to Rigetti Computing, Inc. (

Oliver Rodzianko is an investment analyst specializing in the technology sector, grounded in timeless value principles. His expertise spans AI, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy, with a focus on companies that demonstrate resilient management and lasting competitive advantages. A trusted voice in financial analysis, Rodzianko’s insights are frequently highlighted as 'Must Reads' on Seeking Alpha, syndicated to Forbes via GuruFocus, and published on TipRanks.Rodzianko specializes in value trading at inflection points without leverage and without short interest. He typically holds investments for one to two years, selling them at fair value. Additionally, he models a wealth-preservation portfolio and employs advanced risk-mitigation strategies to protect against and capitalize on recessions and market crashes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

