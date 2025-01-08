Nothing shows respect in the markets for a business leader like his comments causing a stock's price to crash nearly 50% in 24 hours. Indeed, this is precisely what happened to Rigetti Computing, Inc. (
Rigetti Computing: Huang Pops The Quantum Bubble
Summary
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.’s speculative valuation, with a pre-crash P/S ratio of 250, led to a nearly 50% price drop after Nvidia’s CEO highlighted quantum computing’s distant scalability (~20 years away).
- Quantum computing's potential is revolutionary, but Rigetti's fundamentals don’t justify even a post-crash P/S of 130. Significant dilution and speculative sentiment further weaken its investment case.
- Fair value estimate of $595M (P/S ~50) highlights a negative -69.5% margin of safety. Avoid Rigetti stock despite short-term momentum appeal; its growth timeline and financial risks remain speculative.
