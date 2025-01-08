2024 Market Insights: Strategies, Trends, And Preparing For 2025

Logical invest is a pioneer in building transparent, rules-based investment strategies that you can trade in your own savings or retirement account. Standard portfolios hold stocks and bonds. Sophisticated ones can hold Gold, Commodities, Foreign Bonds, even Volatility. We go one step further. Our portfolios allocate to dynamic, adaptive Strategies. It is as if you were invested into multiple hedge funds. And yet it simple to trade and extremely cheap. How we can help you to achieve your financial goals: 1) SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE: Whether you have a 401(k), an IRA, a Roth IRA or SEP IRA or just a taxable account, we give you the tools to manage them using simple, cost-efficient and proven strategies. You will minimize discretionary decisions and difficult dilemmas, which can tire an investor. You are here for the long run. We can help you stay the course. FREE ONE MONTH TRIAL: https://logical-invest.com/app 2) QUANTTRADER STRATEGY DESIGN SOFTWARE - NO CODING REQUIRED : Advanced users and professionals can tap into the power of our software and customize all aspects of our strategies, backtest variations and issue their own signals any time in the month. DOWNLOAD NOW: https://logical-invest.com/quanttrader-application/ 3) MANAGED ACCOUNTS Run multiple Logical-Invest strategies under one Interactive Brokers account and have it managed for you by The Estate Planners Group. Starting at 0.79%, our fee included. READ MORE: https://logical-invest.com/managed-accounts/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.