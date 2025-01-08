Starbucks: Deep Hole To Climb Out Of, But Niccol's Plans Are In Motion
Summary
- Starbucks faces significant challenges, including declining brand appeal, and out-of-control geographic expansion, which has led to deteriorating results, culminating in a 3% revenue decline.
- Brian Niccol's turnaround initiatives include reprioritizing North America and customer satisfaction, while improving the Starbucks experience, and elevating the brand.
- Starbucks' stock trades at a high valuation, making it less attractive for a turnaround investment at this time.
- Given the current valuation and early stage of the turnaround, I maintain a 'Hold' rating on Starbucks.
