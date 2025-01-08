Starbucks: Deep Hole To Climb Out Of, But Niccol's Plans Are In Motion

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
3.74K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Starbucks faces significant challenges, including declining brand appeal, and out-of-control geographic expansion, which has led to deteriorating results, culminating in a 3% revenue decline.
  • Brian Niccol's turnaround initiatives include reprioritizing North America and customer satisfaction, while improving the Starbucks experience, and elevating the brand.
  • Starbucks' stock trades at a high valuation, making it less attractive for a turnaround investment at this time.
  • Given the current valuation and early stage of the turnaround, I maintain a 'Hold' rating on Starbucks.
Starbucks coffee house building storefront exterior location in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

It's been roughly four months since Brian Niccol was announced as the new Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO.

As I expected, the stock has largely treaded water ever since the initial announcement bounce, with investors recognizing the road to recovery is going to

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
3.74K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SBUX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBUX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News