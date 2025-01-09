How I Plan To Invest $700,000 To Pay Bills With Dividends Forever

Jan. 09, 2025 7:00 AM ETUSA, STK, PFFA, EPD, ARCC, CLM, RQI, O, MAIN, MO, BST, EIC, JEPI, RVT, FEPI1 Comment
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
4.12K Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • A portfolio of $700,000 is large enough to produce an annual dividend income that matches the national average individual income of $64,000.
  • I prioritize high-yield investments like BDCs, REITs, MLPs, and option ETFs to achieve a substantial income stream, accepting less capital appreciation in exchange for higher income.
  • A diversified portfolio of 15 holdings, including tech-heavy funds and income-focused assets, can replace a job income, providing financial security and flexibility.
  • This strategy isn't for early retirement, but to replace an active job income. This results in investors achieving time abundance for personal projects and reducing dependency on traditional employment.
  • The sample portfolio provided sports an average weighted yield of 9.2% and outperformed the S&P 500 over the course of 2024.

friendship concept, man and dog sitting together on the beach

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

An Unconventional 'Retirement'

Notice how the title of this article specifically says to 'replace my job' and doesn't say to 'retire' with dividends forever. I think there's a major misconception that investors have when they read the word 'retire' because it's usually

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
4.12K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STK, EPD, ARCC, CLM, O, MAIN, MO, BST, EIC, FEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USA--
Liberty All-Star Equity
STK--
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
PFFA--
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
ARCC--
Ares Capital
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News