Block's Reversal Is Already Here - FY2025 Guidance Implies Growth Acceleration
Summary
- Block's reversal may already be here, thanks to the sequential growth observed in its performance metrics, raised FY2024 guidance, and promising FY2025 commentary.
- This is on top of the growing cross-selling across its fintech and subscription offerings, with it triggering the company's improved monetization trend and higher ARPUs/ gross margins.
- These reasons are also why the consensus forward estimates remain promising, with it underscoring why the SQ stock has outperformed as it has.
- Even so, despite Bitcoin's recent rally, it is apparent that SQ's stock price performance has yet to mirror that of MSTR, with it implying the former's mixed investment thesis as a Bitcoin proxy stock.
- While SQ remains extremely cheap, we advise interested investors to monitor the stock price movement, with it uncertain if the December 2024 bottom of $84s may hold as its new floor.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.