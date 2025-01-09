Back in October, I upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from 'hold' to 'buy' after taking a more cautious outlook on the stock for most of 2024. CLSK was a high-flyer in 2023 after bottoming out in December 2022
CleanSpark: Stacking 'Digital Gold' The 'Old Way'
Summary
- CleanSpark mined 7,024 BTC in 2024, maintaining a pure play on Bitcoin while competitors diversify into high-performance computing.
- The company used convertible note proceeds for share repurchases and covered calls, avoiding the trend of buying more Bitcoin with borrowed money.
- Despite strong sats/share growth, CleanSpark's stock performance lags Bitcoin's price, making it a better trading vehicle than a long-term investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, CLSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.