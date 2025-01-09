Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is a mid-cap blend conglomerate with strong brand awareness that is both overlooked and currently undervalued. While 2024 was a year of earnings and stock price stagnation for TXT, 2025 and beyond look attractive for long-term investors. Even in
Textron: Buy This Overlooked Aviation, Defense, And Industrial Conglomerate
Summary
- Textron Inc. is a mid-cap blend conglomerate, undervalued and overlooked, offering a potential shelter from overpriced tech stocks, with strong brand awareness.
- Textron's diverse revenue streams include aviation, helicopters, industrial products, and defense systems, with significant backlogs and promising future contracts like the FLRAA project.
- Textron's financial health is solid, with a BBB credit rating, consistent share buybacks, and steady debt reduction, supporting long-term EPS growth.
- Trading at $76.90 with a forward PE of 13x, TXT is rated a Buy for its 20-30% potential gain and 14-15% annual return.
