As a dividend growth investor, the goal of my portfolio is to one day be able to live off dividends. With that being said, I need to invest in companies who pay reliable, growing dividends, regardless of market conditions. We've all heard that the S&P 500
Lockheed Martin: Recession Proof Your Portfolio And Dividends With LMT
Summary
- Lockheed Martin offers reliable, growing dividends with a 22-year streak and a current yield of 2.83%, making it ideal for dividend growth investors.
- The company has a robust capital allocation strategy, including significant share buybacks, resulting in a shareholder yield of 5.25%.
- Lockheed Martin's strong balance sheet and recession-proof cash flows from government contracts ensure financial stability and consistent shareholder rewards.
- Trading at a slight discount, Lockheed Martin is an attractive buy, especially with potential defense budget increases under a Republican administration.
