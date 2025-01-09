China's CPI Edged Down To End The Year

Summary

  • December CPI inflation edged down to 0.1% year-on-year, down from 0.2% YoY in November, and tying March 2024 for an 11-month low.
  • A fall in food prices dragged inflation lower, but a small uptick in non-food prices helped the headline stay barely positive.
  • It is likely that the upcoming Lunar New Year will help January inflation rebound, but overall inflation is expected to remain low in 2025.

Businessman using laptop with CPI icons.

Thx4Stock

By Lynn Song

Deflationary pressures persist as headline inflation fell

December CPI inflation edged down to 0.1% year-on-year, down from 0.2% YoY in November, and tying March 2024 for an 11-month low. Headline inflation has now gradually moved lower for four straight months. CPI

