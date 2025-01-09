Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) recently reported a transaction agreement with Skydance Media, which may bring significant economies of scale and synergies. The company is also expecting a large investment in 2025. Besides, in the last quarter, the company reported an increase in the number of
With Subscriber Growth And New Merger, Paramount Global's Bottom Is Likely Here
Summary
- Paramount Global's transaction with Skydance Media and a $6 billion investment from NAI Equity Investors may bring significant synergies and reduce net debt.
- Paramount+ subscriber growth and price increases are driving revenue and free cash flow growth, making PARA appear undervalued.
- Despite lower-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, PARA trades at a low valuation compared to peers, suggesting potential upside.
- Risks include regulatory limitations, interest rate changes, and potential strikes, but positive net income and a stock repurchase program support a bullish outlook.
