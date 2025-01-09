Buy The Dip: SCHD's Top Holdings Show That It Is Way Too Cheap

We rated the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD ) as a Hold in our last analysis of the fund back in November. However, now that it has pulled back sharply in recent weeks, we are upgrading it to a

