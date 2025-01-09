Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) is a growing Chinese tech enterprise with considerable scale and favorable business trends, especially in Fintech. Tencent has a social media and Fintech business, and is seeing a very positive gross margin trends. The
Tencent: Growth At The Right Price
Summary
- Tencent's strong social media and fintech segments, coupled with a positive gross profit trend, underline favorable business trends.
- TCEHY's core value-added services and fintech segment are driving significant revenue and gross profit growth.
- The Company's valuation is highly attractive, trading at a low forward P/E ratio of 11.0x, and the company generates billions of dollars each quarter in free cash flow.
- Risks include regulatory actions and transparency/governance issues, but the company's uptrending gross profit trajectory and cash flow profitability justify a strong buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TCEHY, BIDU, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.