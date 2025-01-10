Teladoc: Minimal Growth Left As More Healthcare Players Leave/Diversify
- Teladoc's decelerating performance growth metrics and moderating profit margins continue to imply that the worst may not be over yet, as more deep pocketed players leave the unprofitable telehealth space.
- TDOC has also failed to reinvent its telehealth offerings, one currently observed with AMWL through military/government healthcare and HIMS with personalized D2C health offerings.
- The new management team has already highlighted their ongoing challenges, attributed to the high medical cost trends and pressure on their current/prospective customers.
- It remains to be seen when we may see TDOC's growth headwinds bottom and growth materialize, as similarly observed in the discounted stock valuations and lowered forward estimates.
- Combined with the growing short interest volume and the potential equity dilution from the Livongo 2025 notes, there remains great uncertainties surrounding TDOC's future prospects.
