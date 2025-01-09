Since my last article on Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) (NYSE:BF.A) the stock has lost about 25%, vastly underperforming the S&P500. At the time I considered it a buy, but after this collapse I have to change
Brown-Forman: A Label On Bottles Can't Stop A Secular Trend
Summary
- Brown-Forman's stock hasn't been this cheap since 2009.
- Despite industry challenges, BF's long-term revenue and profit margins remain stable, indicating resilience and growth potential.
- Warning labels on alcohol are unlikely to significantly impact demand, similar to the ineffectiveness of cigarette warnings.
- Potential 50% tariffs on whiskey exports to Europe are a concern, but the current low valuation and strong dividend yield make the Company a compelling investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BF.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.