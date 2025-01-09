Amprius Technologies: Surpassing USABC Targets, Revolutionizes EV Batteries
Summary
- I remain bullish on Amprius Technologies stock due to its leading silicon nanowire anode technology, driving significant advancements in the silicon battery market.
- Amprius's SiMaxx battery exceeded USABC targets, achieving 360 Wh/kg and 1200W/kg power density, and secured a contract with a Fortune 500 company.
- AMPX's Q3 '24 revenue grew 180.74% Y-o-Y, driven by product revenue and government contracts, despite increased R&D expenses and net loss.
- Amprius stock's valuation is high at ~18x, but with a projected target price of ~$6 by 2025, reflecting strong growth prospects in a bullish market.
