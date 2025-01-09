Buy 6 'Safer' Dividend Dogs Of 23 January Barron's Better Bets Than T-Bills

Jan. 09, 2025 6:28 AM ETMO, PFE, VZ, O, CAG, KEY, KIM, RF, UDR, LYB, SPG, TFC, BBY, FRT, USB, EQR, WMB, OKE, BMY
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Seven of the ten lowest-priced BBB Dogs, including Altria, Pfizer, and Verizon, are ready to buy, with dividends from $1K invested exceeding single share prices.
  • Analysts project 16.27% to 32.98% net gains by January 2026 for the top-ten BBB Dogs, with LyondellBasell leading at 32.98%.
  • Six of the top ten BBB Dogs are ideally priced, with dividends from $1K invested exceeding single share prices, meeting the dogcatcher ideal.
  • A market correction of 49.3% could make all ten "safer" BBB Dogs fair-priced, or companies could raise dividends to achieve this ideal.
  • In an interview with Barron’s, Steven Wieting, strategist at Citi Wealth, noted that a growing dividend is a tangible benefit for shareholders and a hallmark of companies with strong balance sheets.“Nobody can fake a dividend,” he said.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

working dog

WilleeCole/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While half of this collection of Barron’s Better Bets [BBB] is too pricey, or reveals somewhat skinny dividends, seven of the ten lowest priced Dogs of the BBB are ready to buy along with three more outside

Get The Barron's Better Bets Back-Up Stories

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and ten follow-up Dog of the Week portfolios.

 Catch A Dog On Facebook  the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite, and curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion inmy next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.92K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
PFE--
Pfizer Inc.
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
CAG--
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News