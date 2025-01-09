ZEEKR: New Record Deliveries But Below Guidance
Summary
- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd., a Chinese NEV company, is majority owned by Geely Automobile and aims to compete with Nio and Tesla.
- ZEEKR has posted multiple delivery records in the past year and has partnerships with Waymo, Mobileye, and CATL for advanced autonomous driving and battery technologies.
- A recent restructuring increased Geely's ownership in ZEEKR to over 60%, and ZEEKR now holds 51% of Lynk & Co shares.
- Besides the stark growth in deliveries, the majority stake of Geely, the tariffs abroad and potential lower government stimulus makes ZK stock a hold.
