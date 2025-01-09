Shifting Tides: Concentration, Dispersion And The S&P 500 Risk Landscape

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.43K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Fifteen years ago, the market was dominated by cycles alternating between risk-taking and risk aversion, often referred to as a “risk-on/risk-off” dynamic.
  • Along with lower correlation in observed stock returns, the options market has also changed to reflect market participants’ expectations for a differing risk environment.
  • With greater dispersion among stocks, active managers have more chances to outperform the market through stock selection.

wooden cubes with risk icons and the word risk. The concept of business risk

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

By Tim Edwards

Since the 2010s, the dynamics of large-cap U.S. equity risks have shifted. Fifteen years ago, the market was dominated by cycles alternating between risk-taking and risk aversion, often referred to as a “risk-on/risk-off” dynamic. A key feature of this period

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.43K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News