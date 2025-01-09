Veeva's Vault Is Safe-But What About Its CRM Offering

Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
22.79K Followers
(38min)

Summary

  • Veeva share price has recently been battling concerns that Salesforce will become a more aggressive competitor and take meaningful market share in Veeva's CRM space.
  • Veeva's financial performance remains strong with high non-GAAP operating margins and free cash flow margins around 40%, positioning it as a GARP investment.
  • The company's strategy includes expanding its Data Cloud and developing horizontal applications, enhancing its comprehensive life sciences cloud offering.
  • Despite competition, Veeva's specialized focus on biopharma needs and its robust product suite provide a competitive edge, supporting a positive long-term outlook.
  • Veeva shares have an attractive valuation at current levels given its strong free cash flow margins and the likelihood that revenue growth rebounds to the mid/high teens level.

Veeva headquarters in Pleasanton, CA, USA

JHVEPhoto

Veeva: Trying to handicap the competition with Salesforce and assessing the growth opportunity for the balance of the platform

It has been more than a year since I last wrote about Veeva (NYSE:VEEV). It hasn’t been

This article was written by

Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
22.79K Followers
Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VEEV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VEEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEEV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News