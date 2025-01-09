Sterling Is Pounded
Summary
- The pound took out last year's low near $1.23 today and was pressed to $1.2240.
- Nearly all the markets in Asia Pacific fell, with the Japan's Topix and Taiwan's Taiex off more than 1%.
- Gold is firm, slightly below yesterday's high near $2670. It looks poised to test $2700 in the coming sessions.
