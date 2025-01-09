Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) stock comes from an interesting business that is capitalizing on the trend of ease of healthcare provision through telehealth. However, I'm not certain that its business model has a durable competitive
Don't Buy Hims & Hers Stock If You Want Better Than Mediocre Returns
Summary
- Hims & Hers capitalizes on telehealth growth in hair, mental, sexual health, and weight loss. Yet, limited product differentiation, reliance on branding, and FDA risks weaken its long-term moat.
- Forecasting $3.79B in revenue and $1.08 EPS by 2030, a $45.90 midpoint price target implies an 11.5% five-year CAGR, underperforming a 15% return expectation for a Buy rating.
- Despite strong branding and subscription revenue, slim competitive advantages and valuation concerns justify a Hold rating, emphasizing risks from generic pricing and market competition.
