I am excited, because Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to space—literally. With Project Kuiper, Amazon plans to launch over 3,000 low Earth orbit satellites to deliver high-speed, affordable internet globally, an ambition that could boost the company's already massive business empire.
Amazon's Next Moonshot Is A Challenge To SpaceX' Starlink
Summary
- Amazon's Project Kuiper aims to launch 3,000+ satellites for global high-speed internet, potentially generating $25-34 billion in revenue by 2035 in annual revenue by mid-to-late 2030.
- The satellite broadband market could reach $61 billion by 2030, with Amazon poised to capture 25-35% market share, rivaling Starlink.
- Project Kuiper leverages Amazon's logistics, tech infrastructure, and bundling capabilities, creating a competitive moat and significant business opportunity.
- Despite regulatory and tech challenges, successful execution could redefine the satellite broadband industry, with a projected base case NPV of $57 billion by 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.