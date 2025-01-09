Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) recently reported the sale of a marketing technology platform, and noted a transaction ROI of close to 5x since 2021. In my opinion, the new cash will most likely be used to
Nu Skin: New Cash From Mavely's Sale Could Accelerate Inorganic Growth
Summary
- Nu Skin Enterprises sold its Mavely affiliate marketing platform for $250 million, achieving a 5x ROI since 2021, and plans to use the cash for debt reduction and innovation.
- The new cash influx could accelerate both inorganic and organic growth, with potential acquisitions enhancing revenue and free cash flow growth.
- NUS could benefit from potential tax reductions under the new U.S. administration, which may increase net income and stock demand.
- Despite risks from tariffs, foreign-currency fluctuations, and operations in China, NUS remains significantly undervalued compared to competitors, presenting substantial upside potential.
