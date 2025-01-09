B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) experienced a whirlwind in 2024, as a cascade of events caused it to lose ~80% of its value. The initial losses came after it announced significant write-downs on its consumer business segment, followed by a regulatory probe regarding its risk disclosures. Eventually, it
B. Riley: Odds Of Surviving 2025 Are Deteriorating With Reputational Failure
Summary
- B. Riley's value plummeted ~80% in 2024 due to write-downs, regulatory probes, halted dividends, and delayed financial reports, signaling severe internal issues.
- The company's reputation, crucial in investment banking and wealth management, has deteriorated, causing key employees to leave and further weakening its operational capacity.
- I believe that B. Riley faces high bankruptcy risk. Its continuing advisory operations likely have compromised value due to internal operating delays and reputational failure.
- To survive, B. Riley must restore its reputation and secure liquidity, though it may face bankruptcy before its 2026 bonds mature.
- Its upcoming RILYM bond maturity should be safe, but its outlook for 2026 and beyond is questionable and depends on its ability to sell likely underperforming assets at a potential discount.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
