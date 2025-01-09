CGUS: Strong Returns So Far, An Actively Managed ETF Worth Watching

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
530 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) has outperformed the Russell 1000 index since its inception in early 2022, despite challenging market conditions.
  • CGUS focuses on long-term capital appreciation and income, with a heavy allocation to mega caps, particularly in technology and communication services sectors.
  • The fund's valuation is in line with the Russell 1000 index, with a P/E ratio of 21.8x, and it boasts higher growth and profitability figures.
  • CGUS has the lowest volatility among peers, a high trading volume, and strong risk-adjusted returns, making it a competitive option for investors.

Athlete running through red ribbon

We Are

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) is a fund that employs active portfolio management alongside peers like the Avantis US Equity ETF (AVUS) and the Invesco Russell 1000® Dynamic Multifactor ETF (

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
530 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGUS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CGUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News