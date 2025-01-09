CGUS: Strong Returns So Far, An Actively Managed ETF Worth Watching
Summary
- The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) has outperformed the Russell 1000 index since its inception in early 2022, despite challenging market conditions.
- CGUS focuses on long-term capital appreciation and income, with a heavy allocation to mega caps, particularly in technology and communication services sectors.
- The fund's valuation is in line with the Russell 1000 index, with a P/E ratio of 21.8x, and it boasts higher growth and profitability figures.
- CGUS has the lowest volatility among peers, a high trading volume, and strong risk-adjusted returns, making it a competitive option for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.